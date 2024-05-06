Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Open Lending has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $607.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPRO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,079,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,077,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

