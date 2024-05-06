Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTEX. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

OTEX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Open Text has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

