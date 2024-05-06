OPKO Health (OPK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 718,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,478,317. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368,225 shares in the company, valued at $206,284,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $4,393,000. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

