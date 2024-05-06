Paragon 28 (FNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Paragon 28 has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.73 million. On average, analysts expect Paragon 28 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNA stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

