Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $126.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PATK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PATK stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $113.78. 8,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,342. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.73. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $63.57 and a one year high of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.