Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

