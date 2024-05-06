Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.75 to $3.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. 2,416,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783,824. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

