Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.430-0.530 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

