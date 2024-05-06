Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. 224,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,746. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

