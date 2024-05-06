Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 483 ($6.07) price objective on the stock.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 605 ($7.60) to GBX 650 ($8.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.57).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 543.60 ($6.83) on Friday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 603 ($7.57). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 544.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 538.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,265.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.13), for a total transaction of £143,459.76 ($180,203.19). 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

