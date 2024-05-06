River Global Investors LLP Has $683,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

River Global Investors LLP lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $5,141,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $11,527,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,641.36. 455,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,499.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,542.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

