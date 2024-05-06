Robert W. Baird Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $36.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

