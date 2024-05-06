Robinhood Markets’ (HOOD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. 8,388,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,880,708. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 997,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,676,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,150,526 shares of company stock worth $34,221,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,165,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

