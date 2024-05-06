Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,150,526 shares of company stock worth $34,221,892. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 174.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2,933.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 169,056 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

