Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $90.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.81. 2,160,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.11.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,006,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

