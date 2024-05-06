RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $96.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $355,350,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $101.40 on Monday. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

