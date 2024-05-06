Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 32,204 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

