Sapient Capital LLC Invests $453,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

