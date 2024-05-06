Sapient Capital LLC Invests $600,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.