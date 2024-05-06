Sapient Capital LLC Invests $645,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 27.8% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $53.02 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.38%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

