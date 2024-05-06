Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $330,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $385.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

