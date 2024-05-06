Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

