Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $31.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

