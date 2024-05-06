Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $85,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 205,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,882. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

