SIGA Technologies (SIGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 48.65%. On average, analysts expect SIGA Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $10.64. 315,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,332. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

