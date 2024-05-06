Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 65

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smiths News

Smiths News Stock Performance

Smiths News Cuts Dividend

LON:SNWS opened at GBX 55 ($0.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 622.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. Smiths News has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

About Smiths News

(Get Free Report)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.