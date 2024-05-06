Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 65

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
Smiths News Stock Performance
Smiths News Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.
About Smiths News
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
