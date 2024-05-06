Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after buying an additional 212,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,772 shares of company stock worth $6,371,121. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.08. 199,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.95 and a 200 day moving average of $454.10.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

