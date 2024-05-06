Spire Wealth Management Purchases 88 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after acquiring an additional 514,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $32.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,310.31. 1,626,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,694. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $615.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,308.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,151.47. The stock has a market cap of $607.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

