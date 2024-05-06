SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

SPX Technologies stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.52. 80,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $135.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

