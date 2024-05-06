Standard BioTools (LAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Standard BioTools has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect Standard BioTools to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $2.51 on Monday. Standard BioTools has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,496,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,069.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Standard BioTools in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAB

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.