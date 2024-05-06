StockNews.com Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Lantheus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Lantheus by 174.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 172,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 109,546 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.