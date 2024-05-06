StockNews.com Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,812. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in M&T Bank by 16.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

