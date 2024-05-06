Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.05. 1,448,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,973. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

