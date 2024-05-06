Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TARS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. 20,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms have commented on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

