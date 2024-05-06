Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TARS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. 20,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
