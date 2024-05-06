TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,109 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 35.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $207,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,469 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $49,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $38.77. 2,413,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,614,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.