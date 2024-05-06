TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,109 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 35.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $207,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,469 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $49,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $38.77. 2,413,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,614,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.