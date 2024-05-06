TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,356 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after buying an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,097,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 130,997 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 43.0% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,664,000 after acquiring an additional 865,870 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Comerica by 46.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,462,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,784,000 after acquiring an additional 461,741 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 281,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

