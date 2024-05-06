Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.61

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $447.28 million and approximately $82.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 731,909,533 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.