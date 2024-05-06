The Goldman Sachs Group Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $87.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,308. nVent Electric has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $116,908,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $109,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

