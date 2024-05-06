Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $11.00 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

