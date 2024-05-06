Truist Financial Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

