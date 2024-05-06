Truist Financial Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CALB. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $26.50 to $23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, California BanCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $21.77 on Monday. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $183.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

