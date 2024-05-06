U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Haleon by 675.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haleon by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Haleon by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 546,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Haleon by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

