U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIW. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $102.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $102.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

