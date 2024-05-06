Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.4 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday.

UEIC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 111,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.94.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $97.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.52 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

