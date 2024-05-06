Ur-Energy (URE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ur-Energy to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The business had revenue of C$7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.83 million.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URE stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,633. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

