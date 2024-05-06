Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

