Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

