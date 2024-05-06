Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,104,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $75.99 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

