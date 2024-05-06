Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Vertex stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.60, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $154.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $191,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,716,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,161,048 shares of company stock worth $35,034,678. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

