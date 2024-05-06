Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,555.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. 27,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,592. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -223.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

